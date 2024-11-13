Health Ministry Undertakes Several Initiatives To Prevent and Control Diabetes

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is undertaking several initiatives geared toward the prevention and control of diabetes among the population.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think’ Tank on Tuesday (November 12), Director of the Ministry’s Non-Communicable Disease and Injury Prevention Unit, Dr. Tamu Davidson, outlined some of the major programmes. Among these are engagements focusing on public education, prevention, early detection and patient-centred care for diabetes, as part of a broader effort to address non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and foster healthier lifestyles across communities. A cornerstone of this initiative is the Jamaica Moves Health Promotion Programme, which targets the prevention of diabetes, hypertension and other NCDs through the promotion of physical activity, healthy eating and routine health checks.

This flagship programme is implemented in workplaces, schools and communities islandwide, and encourages individuals to take proactive steps in maintaining their health.

Dr. Davidson was speaking against the background of the global observation of World Diabetes Day on Thursday, November 14, under the theme: ‘Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps’.

She also highlighted the local theme: ‘Diabetes and Wellbeing: Know Your Risk, Know Your Response’.

Complementing Jamaica Moves is the Know Your Numbers Campaign, a nationwide effort to raise awareness of critical health indicators, such as body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol.

Through educational road tours and partnerships with workplaces, faith-based organisations and other community groups, the initiative aims to empower individuals to understand their health status and take action if their numbers are abnormal.

The Ministry also emphasises the importance of regular screening for early detection of diabetes.

With statistics from the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey indicating that four out of 10 persons with diabetes are unaware of their condition, early diagnosis is key to effective intervention and the prevention of complications. Healthcare settings across the island, from primary care clinics to hospitals, have established special days for diabetes and hypertension management. These services include disease education, follow-up care and patient support.

This is being done through the Health System Strengthening Programme (HSSP) under which a pilot project is focused on improving chronic care management for diabetic patients in primary care settings. The HSSP, which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), European Union (EU) and Government of Jamaica, integrates a Chronic Care Model and Electronic Health Records systems to enhance care coordination and monitoring.

Telemedicine services and infrastructure upgrades further bolster the accessibility and efficiency of healthcare delivery within the programme.

Taking a life-course approach, the Ministry is addressing diabetes prevention and treatment across different age groups, including children, who are increasingly affected by obesity-related type 2 as well as type 1 diabetes.

Screening protocols have been standardised to ensure comprehensive and timely assessments, based on individual risk factors. To support Jamaicans living with diabetes, the National Health Fund (NHF) provides essential benefits, such as access to medications and glucose meters for self-monitoring, empowering patients to manage their condition effectively. Dr. Davidson articulated the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to delivering patient-centred care, and fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and patients to ensure optimal health outcomes.

As part of its long-term strategy, the Ministry has updated its roadmap for addressing diabetes and continues to work towards improving care and access to health services, and through these initiatives, create a healthier, more resilient population capable of managing and preventing diabetes and other chronic conditions. Statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that mortality from diabetes has increased by more than 50 per cent over the past 20 years.

The figures also show that Jamaica ranks seventh in the Americas in terms of the mortality rate and prevalence of diabetes among the population.