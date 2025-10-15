Health Ministry Reports Significant Reduction in Dengue Cases for 2025

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting a significant reduction in confirmed dengue-related cases, to date, in 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 14).

Dr. Tufton stated that, based on data from the National Surveillance Unit, dengue fever activity remained low as of the week ending October 11, 2025.

“Year to date, there have been 379 dengue cases for 2025, much fewer when compared to a similar period last year when we had 1,819. There were also two dengue deaths last year and, so far, for 2025, two,” the Minister informed.

He further reported that as of October 13, 2025, dengue case numbers have remained below the normal epidemic threshold since September 2024.

For the month of September 2025, only 23 suspected and confirmed cases were recorded, significantly lower than the 257 cases reported in September 2024.

“This is well below the epidemic threshold of a similar period where we had some 257,” the Minister said.

Dr. Tufton noted that Jamaica’s annual dengue pattern reflects clear seasonality, with case numbers typically rising in the latter part of the year and peaking around October.

“While the historical dengue season is between September to January of the following year, peaking in October around epidemiology week 41 to 43, for 2025 the seasonal line has not been exceeded as of October 11. Based on epidemiological surveillance data, the 2025/26 dengue season is either delayed in onset, or the dengue season is a low activity season,” he said.

Despite the encouraging data, Minister Tufton emphasised that continued vigilance and adherence to preventive measures remain critical to safeguarding public health.