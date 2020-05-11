Health Ministry Receives 20 Beds From Courts

Unicomer (Courts) Jamaica Limited is the latest company to lend its support in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19), with the donation of 20 state-of-the-art hospital beds to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The beds, which are valued at $3.5 million, were handed over on Friday (May 8), at the Unicomer Distribution Centre in Kingston.

In his address at the ceremony, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Cristopher Tufton thanked the retail giant for its support.

“These beds are going to be quite useful. In Jamaica, we have 4,000 beds across our public hospital network. With COVID-19 we have seen, and we expect a lot more hospitalization, and as a consequence, additional capacity [is needed],” he said.

Dr. Tufton also pointed out that the presence of COVID-19 in the country places an additional burden on the public health sector, which must also assist persons who access the sector for the treatment of other ailments.

“Outside of COVID-19 there are so many other things we have to do. So, many other persons in different areas require hospital care. These beds will be put to good use and I am sure it will make Jamaicans a lot more comfortable,” he added.

As at May 7, the Ministry reported 488 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica. Nine persons have died, while one additional patient has recovered and been released from the hospital, bringing the total number to 58.

For his part, Managing Director, Unicomer (Courts) Jamaica Limited, Dennis Harris, commended the Government for its swift response in dealing with the virus and pledged further support.

“When you compare what is happening across the world with what is happening in Jamaica, it is phenomenal in terms of how we are fighting this. Everybody in Jamaica has been affected. Despite this, we continue to support efforts to fight this virus. This is not the end, this is just a part of what we want to do as a company to support the Government’s efforts,” he said.