Health Ministry Promoting Continuous Blood Donation

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is making an appeal for all Jamaicans to donate blood to increase supplies at the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS).

State Minister, Hon. Krystal Lee, in making the call, said the Ministry is seeking to promote a culture of continuous blood donation to provide a steady supply to meet needs.

“We must build a Jamaica where blood donation becomes the norm, not the exception. For too long, our system has relied heavily on replacement donation as a model where persons give blood only when a friend or family member is in need. While commendable, in moments of crisis this practice is not sustainable,” she said.

Ms. Lee was addressing the recent World Blood Donor Day Awards Brunch and the official launch of the Ministry’s Lifesavers Club at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston.

The ceremony recognised outstanding blood donors, donor organisations, healthcare partners and stakeholders who support Jamaica’s national blood programme.

The State Minister said that uncertainty of blood donations leaves the health system vulnerable and patients at risk.

She noted that blood donations help mothers experiencing complications during childbirth, patients undergoing surgery, and children battling severe anemia sickle cell disease or childhood cancer.

“This is why a culture of continuous giving of blood is so critical. You are, quite frankly, someone’s lifeline. You are somebody’s type. That is our message, our national rallying call to Jamaicans islandwide. Let us see voluntary blood donation as a civic responsibility, an act of compassion that we all can participate in,” the State Minister urged.

“The call is simple but urgent: donate blood. If you have donated once, donate again. If you are a regular donor, take someone with you. Let today be remembered as our collective national shift in mindset from ‘I will donate when I must’ to, ‘I will donate because I can, because I am somebody’s type’,” she encouraged.