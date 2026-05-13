Health Ministry Moves to Support Thousands Experiencing Menopause, Andropause

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is developing a national menopause and andropause policy to address the impacts of the age-related changes, which affect approximately 400,000 Jamaicans.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the draft is nearly complete, following stakeholder consultations, and is expected to be submitted to Cabinet this month before being sent to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel.

He was making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 12).

Dr. Tufton said that menopause and andropause are being given major focus this year because the conditions impact on the health and well-being of thousands of Jamaicans.

He noted that menopause typically affects women in their 40s and 50s, with approximately 240,000 Jamaican women falling within that age group.

Symptoms such as hot flashes, fatigue, mood instability and vaginal dryness can significantly affect quality of life and productivity, he pointed out.

“We have been silent on this issue and these are our women… in the very important productive years of their lives. These are our mothers, our aunts, our sisters. The time has come for us to right-size our health system to respond to this as a problem to overcome the challenges that these women face,” the Health Minister said.

Turning to andropause, he noted that the age-related testosterone decline generally affects men between ages 51 and 60.

He said that approximately 145,000 Jamaican men fall within that age cohort and may experience symptoms including reduced libido, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, depression and loss of muscle mass.

The Minister noted that the condition is often casually referred to as a “midlife crisis” but noted that it should be treated as a legitimate health issue requiring greater awareness and medical support.

He said that international research has shown that countries with formal menopause strategies achieve more consistent care and improved access to services for affected persons.

The Minister also announced plans for a national education and health promotion programme, along with training initiatives to ensure menopause and andropause are included in health professional curricula.

Additionally, a consultant will be engaged to work with professional groups to help normalise discussions surrounding the conditions, including conversations on clinical applications and medication.

Dr. Tufton disclosed that work is already under way through the efforts of Professor of Public Health and Ageing, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Dr. Denise Eldemire-Shearer, and an Aging Committee appointed by the Ministry.