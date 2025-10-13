Health Ministry Moves Ahead with Plans to Expand Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is moving ahead with plans to expand and modernise the Type V Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre in St. James, as part of the government’s commitment to enhance and develop Jamaica’s primary healthcare facilities.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, announced that the Ministry has reached an agreement to acquire the lands adjoining the existing facility, to facilitate the long-anticipated expansion.

“You may have heard in the past where we said we were negotiating to acquire the lands next door to the type five health centre. We now have an agreement with the owner of the land, there is a purchase agreement that is in place, and we’re now going through the motions of that transaction, legal documentation and otherwise to acquire that property,” Dr. Tufton explained.

He was speaking during a press briefing at the S Hotel in Montego Bay, St James, on Thursday (October 9).

The Minister shared that once the acquisition process is completed, the Ministry will begin the design phase for the upgraded facility.

“We will begin, as we work through the legalities, a process of looking at the existing type five health centre and doing a design or getting the appropriate professionals through the procurement process, for a proper design and layout of what the new type five will look like,” Dr. Tufton stated.

The expanded facility is expected to feature increased floor space, improved layout, and dedicated parking, which will enhance patient comfort and service efficiency.

Dr. Tufton noted that the expansion represents a major step forward in improving access to quality healthcare for residents in and around Montego Bay.

“So that’s something worth looking out for, and it will augur well for the people who use that facility,” he said.

Dr. Tufton reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare, noting that it remains a cornerstone of Jamaica’s health system.