Health Ministry Looking at Legislative Measures to Address Hospital Social Cases

The Health and Wellness Ministry is exploring measures to address hospital social cases, including reviewing legislation to determine whether families may be held accountable for abandoning relatives despite having the means to care for them.

Speaking with journalists during the recent Health Hurricane Response Programme (HHRP) Working Breakfast with Members of Parliament, at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston, Dr. Tufton said that social cases are limiting bed availability in the public health system.

He noted that social cases occupy between five and 10 per cent of the approximately 4,000 beds in the public sector.

“Every time I hear that there are 20 or 30 people waiting for a bed in an Accident and Emergency (A&E)… I ask the question, how many social cases do you have? And invariably I’m told that there are 10, 15, 20 and that represents… a serious barrier,” he said.

“In western region alone… maybe because of Melissa, I think we have in excess of 100 social cases,” he pointed out.

He noted that at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland, there are 26 social cases occupying beds in a facility with approximately 150 to 160 beds, noting that 30 to 40 patients are waiting for admission.

Dr. Tufton said that the Ministry is strengthening efforts by social workers to encourage families to take their loved ones home.

“This is an ongoing effort but you can’t force them,” he pointed out.

He noted that some patients who remain in hospital own homes that are occupied by relatives, who later claim the benefits after the person’s death.

He said that often “when you contact the families, they say they’re not willing to take the person because they can’t… manage them and all of that. Some of them don’t respond. So, when you have a limited bed number and you have this large number of persons, it creates a real challenge for us”.

Dr. Tufton said that the Ministry has partnered with the Local Government and Community Development Ministry and municipal authorities to strengthen support for infirmaries and is providing assistance for family members who may be fearful or concerned about how to manage their loved ones who are incapacitated.

“We’re offering this training for unpaid caregivers now, and [through] our community health aides… we offer some of that support,” Dr. Tufton said.

Dr. Tufton noted that while the social cases must continue to be treated with dignity and compassion, the situation requires urgent policy action.

“We’re going to have to take some decisions as to how we deal with these social cases. They are humans. We have to be humane about their treatment… but… unfortunately, as I said, the Ministry is now offering social services… to social cases when really that’s not what it is designed or intended or what the law really prescribes in terms of our core function,” he said.