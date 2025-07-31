Health Ministry Launches Updated Screening Guidelines for Priority Non-Communicable Diseases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is strengthening the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through the publication of updated guidelines for the early detection and management of these conditions.

The 2024 National Screening Guidelines for Priority Non-Communicable Diseases in Primary Health Care was officially launched on Tuesday (July 29) at the Courtyard by Marriott in Kingston.

Focused on seven priority NCDs – breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, depression, diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension and cardiovascular disease – the guidelines provide technical guidance for the early detection, referral and follow-up at the primary healthcare level.

The aim is to educate health workers and provide the tools they need to detect diseases earlier, and empower individuals to take control of their health by providing information and access to screening and treatment services.

Director of Health Promotion and Protection in the Ministry, Dr. Simone Spence, said the guidelines mark a “strategic step forward in the fight against a silent epidemic that has for far too long cast a long shadow over our country”.

“They represent a proactive strategic shift in our approach to NCD management, empowering our people and healthcare system to detect these conditions early. These guidelines provide a standardised framework for early detection,” she said.

She noted that the guidelines align with the ‘Know Your Numbers’ campaign, which encourages Jamaicans to know the numbers that are vital to their health and well-being and identify their risk of chronic diseases.

“This is about empowering individuals with knowledge about their own health and giving our healthcare professionals the tools they need to be effective gatekeepers of wellness, representing a shift from a reactive sick-care model to a proactive well-care paradigm. The screening guidelines represent a crucial step by the Ministry towards a healthier nation aiming to make early detection a cornerstone of well-being,” Dr. Spence said.

Urging healthcare workers to champion a culture of early intervention, she said that “where regular health screenings are routine and persons understand that early detection is their greatest defence, Jamaica can significantly reduce premature deaths from NCDs and ensure health remains its greatest wealth”.

The long-term goal of the guidelines is to contribute to reduction in premature mortality due to NCDs by a third by 2030, in keeping with Sustainable Development Goal 3.4.