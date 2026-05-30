Health Ministry Launches Park Walker Initiative

The Ministry of Health and Wellness on Friday (May 29) officially launched the Park Walker Initiative, a wellness programme specifically designed to encourage Jamaica’s senior citizens to become more physically active and maintain healthier lifestyles.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s continued efforts to raise awareness about the importance of regular physical activity in preventing and managing non-communicable diseases among the elderly population.

It is being undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

In her remarks at the launch held at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James, State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Krystal Lee, said the event was both a celebration, as well as a starting point for a broader national push around healthy ageing.

“We believe in dignified ageing where every individual is respected, supported, and empowered to live fully,” Ms. Lee stated.

She noted that walking is one of the simplest and most effective forms of exercise, adding that it can help prevent and manage conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and certain cancers, while also improving mental health.

Ms. Lee stated that the initiative aligns with Jamaica’s ongoing primary healthcare reforms and the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing initiative, which is a global collaboration aimed at improving the lives of older people, their families, and their communities.

She stressed that it is important to create systems and programmes that allow older adults to age with dignity, independence and purpose.

“The initiative is not just about the government’s plan but an all of society thrust. “So, today we are calling on all of Jamaica to join us in prioritising the health and well-being of our older adults,” Ms. Lee said.

For his part, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said that wellness must extend beyond hospitals and clinics into safe, accessible public spaces where seniors can move, socialise, and remain connected.

“The Park Walker Initiative recognises something that is deeply important. Wellness is shaped not only by medical care, but also by movement,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

The Minister also pointed to plans for digital literacy training to help older Jamaicans safely navigate technology and pledged that the Government will put in place the programmes, infrastructure, and plans needed to keep seniors healthy, active and productive.

Among those participating in the launch was 74-year-old Rubena Clarke of Trelawny, a member of the Trelawny Senior Citizens Club in Falmouth.

Ms. Clarke said she welcomed the opportunity to take part in the walk, stating that exercise was essential for maintaining good health as people age.

She expressed appreciation for the initiative as it gave older persons a chance to leave their homes, remain active and enjoy meaningful social interaction while improving their overall well-being.