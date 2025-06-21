Health Ministry Launches 8×8 Workplace Wellness Challenge

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ ‘Corporate Wellness Challenge – 8×8 Edition’, launched on Thursday (June 19), aims to reduce the prevalence of modifiable risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by promoting wellness in the workplace.

Running from July 2025 to February 2026, the eight-month national initiative encourages physical activity, healthy eating, and regular health screenings across Jamaican workplaces.

Addressing Thursday’s (June 19) launch at Devon House in Kingston, Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the Wellness Challenge is intended to encourage workplaces to embed a healthy lifestyle in their organisational culture.

“I am hoping that the issue around a corporate challenge is not just substantial and beneficial to those who participate. It is very symbolic as a message to all who come in contact with the messaging, not just the activities, that we have to invest more in the well-being and welfare of our human capital. It determines – apart from corporate fulfilment in terms of your strategic goals and objectives – longevity and quality of life,” he stated.

The initiative seeks to promote sustained behaviour change in workplaces through a points-based competition format and practical strategies; increase awareness of NCDs and modifiable risk factors across the working population, through structured and accessible activities; and encourage active engagement in healthy eating aligned with national dietary guidelines.

“Seven to eight out of every 10 deaths are linked to the choices that we make, which means that the solution to longevity and quality of life does not lie on a prescription pad. It really lies in nudging people into healthy behaviour,” Dr. Tufton emphasised.