| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

Health Ministry Launches 8×8 Workplace Wellness Challenge

By: ROCHELLE WILLIAMS, June 21, 2025
Health & Wellness
Share
Health Ministry Launches 8×8 Workplace Wellness Challenge
Photo: Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton right), greets Pan American Health Organization PAHO)/World Health Organization WHO) Representative to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein, during Thursday’s June 19) launch of the Ministry’s ‘Corporate Wellness Challenge – 8×8 Edition’ at Devon House in Kingston. Looking on is Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Industrial Gas Limited IGL), Dr. Rohan Ambersley.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), greets Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein, during Thursday’s (June 19) launch of the Ministry’s ‘Corporate Wellness Challenge – 8×8 Edition’ at Devon House in Kingston. Looking on is Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Industrial Gas Limited (IGL), Dr. Rohan Ambersley.
Health Ministry Launches 8×8 Workplace Wellness Challenge
Photo: Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton left), greets Running Events Jamaica Founder, Alfred “Frano” Francis, during Thursday’s June 19) launch of the Ministry’s ‘Corporate Wellness Challenge – 8×8 Edition’ at Devon House in Kingston. Looking on is Pan American Health Organization PAHO)/World Health Organization WHO) Representative to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), greets Running Events Jamaica Founder, Alfred “Frano” Francis, during Thursday’s (June 19) launch of the Ministry’s ‘Corporate Wellness Challenge – 8×8 Edition’ at Devon House in Kingston. Looking on is Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein.

The Full Story

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ ‘Corporate Wellness Challenge – 8×8 Edition’, launched on Thursday (June 19), aims to reduce the prevalence of modifiable risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by promoting wellness in the workplace.  

Running from July 2025 to February 2026, the eight-month national initiative encourages physical activity, healthy eating, and regular health screenings across Jamaican workplaces. 

Addressing Thursday’s (June 19) launch at Devon House in Kingston, Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the Wellness Challenge is intended to encourage workplaces to embed a healthy lifestyle in their organisational culture. 

“I am hoping that the issue around a corporate challenge is not just substantial and beneficial to those who participate. It is very symbolic as a message to all who come in contact with the messaging, not just the activities, that we have to invest more in the well-being and welfare of our human capital. It determines – apart from corporate fulfilment in terms of your strategic goals and objectives – longevity and quality of life,” he stated. 

The initiative seeks to promote sustained behaviour change in workplaces through a points-based competition format and practical strategies; increase awareness of NCDs and modifiable risk factors across the working population, through structured and accessible activities; and encourage active engagement in healthy eating aligned with national dietary guidelines. 

“Seven to eight out of every 10 deaths are linked to the choices that we make, which means that the solution to longevity and quality of life does not lie on a prescription pad. It really lies in nudging people into healthy behaviour,” Dr. Tufton emphasised. 

Last Updated: June 21, 2025