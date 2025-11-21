Health Ministry Heightening Vigilance Against Environmental Diseases

The Minister of Health and Wellness is heightening its vigilance against water-borne, vector-borne and food-related illnesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Disease surveillance, rapid response capabilities and public health interventions have been enhanced in the parishes most severely impacted by the storm.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Dr. Christopher Tufton, who was addressing a recent meeting with public health workers at Hotel Commingle in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, noted that the country is entering the six-week to two-month window after the hurricane, where there is an increased risk of illnesses due to persons consuming contaminated food or water.

In addition, standing water and damaged infrastructure are creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes, heightening the risk of transmission of dengue fever.

“In the few weeks after the storm, the biggest health risk that the people face in the [hardest hit] parishes is environmental,” Dr. Tufton pointed out.

The Minister urged the public health inspectors and community health workers to be vigilant and proactive as they go out into the field, noting that will serve as the “environmental army” in monitoring and mitigating threats across the affected parishes.

“You are professionals, trained for this… . We have to go into the fields with all the challenges that we face and be bold, be brave, and be willing to take on the issues,” he said.