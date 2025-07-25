Health Ministry Hands Over $69 Million in Diagnostic Imaging Equipment to Five Health Centres

Residents served by five rural health centres across three health regions are slated to benefit from the donation of 20 pieces of critical diagnostic imaging equipment valued at approximately $69 million.

The facilities are St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann, in the North-East Regional Health Authority (NERHA); Greater Portmore and St. Jago Park in St. Catherine, South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA); and May Pen West and Mocho in Clarendon, Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA).

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, handed over the medical equipment during a ceremony at the St. Ann Health Department on Thursday (July 24).

The items, which include cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners, handheld obstetric ultrasound devices, radiological viewing stations, along with Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) servers, will enhance diagnostic precision in dental, maternal, and general healthcare services at the community level.

They were procured and installed through the Health Systems Strengthening Programme (HSSP) with support from CEDI Europe and local partners Medical Link Jamaica.

Dr. Tufton said the cutting-edge technology will better enable medical professionals to deliver efficient and accurate diagnoses on par with international standards.

He noted that the initiative reflects the holistic approach of the HSSP, which encompasses infrastructure development, personnel training and employment as well as equipment upgrades to create a more resilient and accessible healthcare sector.

“The long-term benefits of this investment will lead to better patient outcomes while reducing reliance on secondary or private healthcare facilities,” he noted.

“What we are doing here is not just for our generation but it is for generations to come,” Dr. Tufton added.

For her part, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, noted the organisation’s commitment to assisting the Government in strengthening healthcare delivery in Jamaca.

The EU has provided a $1.8-billion grant in support of the HSSP.

“It’s not simply about providing facilities and infrastructure and equipment. It’s about people. It’s about giving healthcare workers the tools that they need to make their services efficient and the resources to save lives,” said Dr. Askola.

Regional Dental Surgeon, SRHA, Dr. Shanelle Dempster-Peart, in her remarks, said the provision of one CBCT machine and two radiological viewing stations at May Pen West Health Centre, along with a handheld ultrasound device at Mocho Health Centre, represents an investment in the communities served by the health facilities.

Citing the CBCT technology in dental and maxillofacial care, she pointed out that the high-resolution 3D imaging will enhance clinical decision-making.

“Through this initiative, the primary health system’s capacity has been strengthened to deliver timely, high-quality, patient-centred diagnosis,” Dr. Dempster-Peart underscored.

Consultant Dental Surgeon at the St. Ann Health Department, Dr. Yadrian Fernandez Ayala, said that the advanced technology will enable the delivery of prompt and accurate healthcare.