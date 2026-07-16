Health Ministry Finalising Renovation Costings for Hurricane-Damaged Health Centres

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is completing assessments to finalise costings for the renovation of health centres impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that about 100 health centres in the five worst affected parishes are being prioritised for attention.

The parishes are St. Elizabeth, Trelawny, Hanover, Westmoreland and St. James.

Dr. Tufton informed that engineers are in the field doing the analysis and costings.

“They (the engineers) were in St. Elizabeth… visiting the facilities, and we anticipate that in the next month or so, we will have a better handle on what the costs are and then we will start the more substantial renovation,” he said.

Dr. Tufton was addressing the reopening of the Craighead Health Centre in Manchester on Thursday (July 9), which was renovated at a cost of $45.6 million under Operation REFRESH.

The works undertaken included roof repairs, providing modern windows and doors, installing air-conditioning units and solar panels for energy efficiency, tiling of the floors, furnishing, and upgrading of bathroom facilities for staff and patients.

An old staff cottage was repurposed into a new clinical area with resilient concrete walls.

A property was also fenced to improve security and a new 20-lot parking area was built.

An initiative of the Ministry and funded by the National Health Fund (NHF), Operation Refresh is aimed at rehabilitating health centres across the island, enhancing their aesthetic appeal, functionality, and overall experience.

Dr. Tufton said that the project is well-advanced with one facility being reopened almost weekly.

“While Operation REFRESH continues, we are also looking at substantial renovations of some that are under the Health System Strengthening Programme. Some will be opened in Old Harbour, St. Jago and Portmore,” he said.