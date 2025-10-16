Health Ministry Expands Vector Control Measures Amid Mosquito Surge

In response to a marked increase in mosquito populations across multiple species islandwide, particularly nuisance mosquitoes in and around domestic spaces, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has intensified its vector-control interventions and public education.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has informed that community-based vector-control workers have been activated across the Regional Health Authorities and Parish Health Departments.

In addition, fogging operations have been intensified in high-risk communities and institutions as part of the Ministry’s expanded response to the mosquito surge.

Dr. Tufton further indicated that a national clean-up programme will be undertaken, with additional details to be announced.

He made the announcement in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 14).

Dr. Tufton noted that the recent shift from drought to intense rainfall has created ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, resulting in the current spike in mosquito populations.

“During drought conditions, the eggs remain dormant in the soil, often for weeks or even up to a year, depending on the species of mosquito. Once heavy rains arrive, which they have over recent weeks, the soil becomes saturated and flooded, triggering mass hatching,” the Minister said.

Dr. Tufton indicated that there are 74 species of mosquito in Jamaica, highlighting that nuisance varieties are currently the ones most affecting the population and causing widespread discomfort.

He added that while there is currently no significant rise in the Aedes aegypti population, an increase in the disease-carrying species is expected by late October into November. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the primary vector of the dengue virus.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton urges Jamaicans to search for and eliminate mosquito breeding sites, even as the Ministry intensifies its vector-control measures.

He reminded citizens to play their part by also monitoring water storage containers, keeping surroundings free of debris, wearing protective clothing, and using mosquito repellents containing DEET.