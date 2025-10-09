Health Ministry Developing Training Manuals for School Cooks

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, with funding from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), is developing curriculum and training manuals to equip school cooks with knowledge and skills in healthy eating.

Making the disclosure, State Minister, Hon. Krystal Lee, said standardised recipes will also be developed for schools.

“At least 200 cooks will be trained in 2026 to 2027 by nutrition dietetic staff and an executive chef,” she shared.

Ms. Lee was addressing the Heart Foundation of Jamaica’s ‘Let’s Implement the National School Nutrition Policy’ mass media campaign launch, held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, on Thursday (October 9).

She pointed out that the Ministry has already undertaken an assessment of healthy eating environments in schools, with a view to determining the readiness for the implementation of the policy.

“More than 200 schools have been assessed with a focus in food safety, hygiene, training, nutritional quality and overall administrative practices. Furthermore, the Ministry will be collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and UNICEF to revise existing recipe manuals to ensure they are compliant with the national school nutrition standards,” Ms. Lee said.

The revision process is set to begin this month, followed by the initial testing of recipes, which is planned for December 2025.

The State Minister informed that taste testing by students is being planned for January 2026.

“Lab testing for nutrients of concern will be done by February 2026 and the recipes finalised by the end of March 2026. What we have before us is the blueprint for a healthier generation and the opportunity to secure the future of Jamaica,” Ms. Lee said.

She reasoned that the Ministry will not be passive in its approach and is taking steps, through the Cabinet-approved policy, to ensure that the spaces where food is prepared and served for children promote health and safety.

“The framework of this policy guarantees access to nutritious, balanced meals that fuel learning and growth, while encouraging movement and exercise as daily habits. We recognise that good nutrition is not just a health issue, nor is it a private matter. It is about access, opportunity and national development. When our children are healthy, they learn better, dream bigger and continue to be more meaningful to society,” she underscored.

Ms. Lee said implementation of the school nutrition policy must signal the beginning of a cultural shift where every school becomes an oasis of wellness and every child is empowered to thrive.