Health Ministry Calls on Researchers and Academics to Submit Abstracts for Conference

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is calling on health researchers, students and academics to respond to its Call for Abstracts for the 2025 National Health Research Conference.

The conference will be hosted by the Ministry from November 19 to 21 under the theme ‘Health for All in a Changing Environment’.

In an interview with JIS News, Director of the Epidemiological Research and Data Analysis Unit in the Ministry, Dr. Andriene Grant, explained that the theme highlights the evolving challenges and opportunities in health, both globally and locally.

The topics of focus include Non-communicable Diseases, Demographic Changes (ageing and birth rates), Men’s Health, Sexual and Reproductive Health, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics in Healthcare, and Workplace Wellness.

Students and professionals in health and related fields, as well as academics, are invited to submit their abstracts by Friday September 12 via www.moh.gov.jm/nhrcsubmit.

Detailed submission guidelines, including formatting and a sample abstract, are available on the submission page. Dr. Grant explained that persons should not submit their full research papers.

“What we require is the abstract, which is a summary of the research that has been done. It should highlight the objectives, the methods, the results and the conclusion, and that is a maximum of 250 words. That is all we require for the judging,” she said.

The Director further explained that there are prizes on offer at the conference in numerous categories, such as Most Impactful Presentation, Best Oral Presentation, Best Poster Presentation as well as Best Student Oral Presentation and Best Student Poster Presentation.

Dr. Grant said that participating in the conference is an opportunity for people to make their mark in the country’s health research landscape and to gain national exposure for their work, adding that any high-quality health-related research is welcome, even if it falls outside the listed focus areas.