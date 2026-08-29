Health Ministry Awards 141 Scholarships

One hundred and forty-one new recipients are benefiting from the transformative Dr. Barry Wint Memorial Scholarship, which provides up to $1 million annually for as many as five years to support undergraduate and graduate studies in health-related fields.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the scholarships represent a major investment in developing the human resources needed to strengthen Jamaica’s healthcare system.

He was speaking at the presentation ceremony held on Friday (August 28), at the Spanish Court Hotel, in St. Andrew, where he challenged the recipients to view the opportunity as the beginning of a journey to transform healthcare delivery.

Dr. Tufton noted that the 141 awardees were selected from more than 700 applicants, based on their competence, determination and demonstrated commitment to building Jamaica’s health sector.

He said the latest awards bring to more than 600 the number of persons who have benefited from the programme, with the Government having spent or committed approximately $900 million towards the initiative to date.

The Minister said the scholarship programme is critical to addressing persistent shortages of healthcare professionals, particularly as Jamaica continues to experience the migration of trained workers to countries offering more attractive financial packages.

He said while the country may not always be able to compete on salary, the Government must continue investing in its people and creating a health system and working environment that encourage professionals to remain and contribute to national development.

Pointing to the major expansion of Jamaica’s health infrastructure, including the new Spanish Town Hospital, the Cornwall Regional and Western Children’s hospitals in St. James, developments at Kingston Public Hospital and The University of the West Indies, Dr. Tufton said infrastructure must be matched by a strong and committed workforce.

“Infrastructure don’t solve illness challenges. It is the people who have to use the infrastructure to solve the challenges,” he emphasised.

Dr. Tufton urged the recipients to enter the health profession with a spirit of service, rather than viewing it primarily as a means of earning a salary.

He said technical competence must be accompanied by courtesy, empathy, effective communication and compassion, noting that feedback through the Ministry’s Client Care Connect accountability framework has identified communication, professional conduct and overall patient experience among the major concerns raised by members of the public.

The Minister said the scholarship recipients are expected to become part of a new generation of healthcare leaders, clinicians, researchers, administrators, innovators and advocates who will help transform service delivery.

He urged them to embrace the responsibility that comes with the award, stressing that the Government is investing in them because it believes they have the capacity to improve healthcare for Jamaicans.

“You need to see yourself in that mode. Anything else is letting down the strategy,” he told the recipients.