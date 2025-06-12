Health Ministry Appoints 10-Member AI-Tech Expert Council

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has appointed a 10-member Artificial Intelligence Technology Enhanced Care for Health (AI-TECH) Expert Council, to secure the future of Jamaica’s health services delivery.

Addressing Wednesday’s (June 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the appointment follows the tabling of the AI in Healthcare: Concept Paper for Jamaica, in Parliament.

“The objective of this group is to use the next 12 months to look at the strategic plan that we have and align with that strategic plan what the options are for the use of artificial intelligence in achieving the objectives that we want to achieve, recognising the demographic transition, among other things that are taking place,” he explained.

The Council will also examine trends and recommend new systems utilising AI technology to address cross-border treatment support, including radiology services, lifestyle-linked medical profile predictability, community-based screening, homecare for the chronically ill and ageing, ongoing monitoring and assessment and any other new trends and practices ethically acceptable for healthcare delivery.

Dr. Tufton advised that Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, in the United States, Rubin Pillay, who specialises in healthcare innovation and artificial intelligence, will chair the Council, while Dr. Stephen Johnson of the University of the West Indies, Mona, whose specialty is digital technology for governance, security and development, will serve as Vice Chair/Secretariat.

Other members are Professor Lloyd Waller, Professor Gunjan Mansingh, Professor Chad R. Ritch, Dr. Carl Bruce, Dr. Azizi Seixas, Dr. Dianne Campbell-Stennett, Kadian Birch and Rohan Smith.

An initial $30 million to support the work of the Council will be provided by the National Health Fund (NHF).

The Council’s work will culminate in a one-day workshop in Jamaica, where the report will be presented and discussed by a cross section of health and health-related stakeholders.