Health Ministry Appeals for Blood Donations to Support Post-hurricane Trauma Care

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is appealing to members of the public to donate blood in support of trauma care needs arising in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Persons wishing to donate blood may do so at the National Chest Hospital in Kingston and the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., and at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Speaking during Saturday’s (November 1) press conference on Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts, held at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices, Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, stated that the hurricane disrupted routine blood collection and storage operations across several parishes.

“Accident and emergency trauma cases are a big issue now and we have to give support. So we are making a special appeal for blood, because in those parishes where persons have been traumatised or are trying to help themselves and are getting into accidents, we do need supplies of blood and other supplies to support them… so I make that appeal,” he said.

Dr. Tufton indicated that the Ministry has already launched its national blood drive and encourages members of the public to support the initiative.

“[Persons] just need to go with an ID and the team will work with them. We have the systems in place to do that,” he said.