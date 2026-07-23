Health Minister Welcomes Establishment of CARPHA Lab in Kingston

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has welcomed the establishment of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Regional Reference Referral Laboratory in Kingston.

Speaking at the opening of the facility at CARPHA’s Hope Gardens office on July 22, Minister Tufton described the move as “a milestone for us …and for the Caribbean as a collective capacity to respond to these health challenges that we face”.

He said the laboratory reinforces regional health security, while strengthening the global response to emerging health threats.

“The partnership with CARPHA… as a regional body, is very important. The extent to which we’re diversifying to ensure that we have the flexibility to go from one geographic location to another is critical from our strategic planning standpoint and from a health security standpoint,” the Minister said.

Dr. Tufton commended CARPHA, led by Executive Director, Dr. Lisa Indar, for expanding the Agency’s regional laboratory services and thanked the partners whose support made the project possible.

“I want to express full appreciation to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for their leadership, the United Kingdom for their participation in strengthening this partnership, making it possible; the UK Health Security Agency and the Fleming Fund, which brought the important resources, guidance and technical support necessary to make this possible,” the Health Minister said.

Dr. Tufton reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to regional collaboration in strengthening health security.

“We remain committed to strengthening antimicrobial stewardship across our health system and ensuring that this One Health response is maintained and strengthened. It is in keeping with our commitment to regional integration, to regional health security and, indeed, to ensure that we play our part in terms of global health security,” the Minister said.

The CARPHA Antimicrobial Resistance Regional Reference Referral Laboratory will serve as a regional hub for advanced testing, surveillance and technical support, enhancing the Caribbean’s ability to detect and respond to drug-resistant infections, while supporting evidence-based public health decision-making across CARPHA Member States.

The Fleming Fund is a United Kingdom Aid fund that was established to address AMR globally.

The fund is managed through the UK Department of Health and Social Care.