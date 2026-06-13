Health Minister Unveils Community Care Plan for Ageing Jamaicans

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has announced a series of initiatives to strengthen support for Jamaica’s growing ageing population through a community‑based care approach.

Addressing Wednesday’s (June 10) post‑Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Dr. Tufton explained that the measures form part of the Government’s broader social determinants of health framework and the Community Arranged Response Efforts (CARE) agenda, which prioritises prevention and community healthcare.

He noted that Jamaica’s ageing population is projected to expand significantly in the coming years, with the number of older persons expected to exceed 500,000 within the next two decades.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry has commenced a series of training of trainers workshops focused on strengthening support for caregivers of older persons.

The programme is being led by Professor Eldemire Shearer and her team at the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre, with support from the University of the West Indies and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

As part of the initiatives, the Ministry has launched a series of ‘training of trainers’ workshops designed to strengthen support for caregivers of older persons.

The programme is being led by Executive Director of the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre in St. Andrew, Professor the Most Hon. Denise Eldemire-Shearer, and her team, with support from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the Inter‑American Development Bank (IDB).

Dr. Tufton explained that the initiative is designed to equip unpaid caregivers with the skills and knowledge needed to better support older persons and those requiring long‑term care, stressing that caregivers are an essential yet often overlooked part of Jamaica’s healthcare system.

He underscored the critical role these caregivers play in supporting persons living with chronic illnesses, disabilities and other health challenges.

“There are about 100 to 150,000 Jamaicans in Jamaica who are aunties, uncles, cousins, neighbours, church brothers, and church sisters who look after their neighbours… who are their brother’s [and sister’s] keepers. It’s a fundamental feature of community and family that we need to preserve and enhance.

“These unpaid caregivers are actual heroes that oftentimes go unnoticed. So, we are tackling that by helping them to be more effective and recognising them in the process,” Dr. Tufton added.

He informed that a nationwide call will soon be issued through faith‑based organisations and other community groups, inviting persons to participate in the online caregiver training programme.

The Ministry is also collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information to utilise facilities such as schools and HEART institutions to facilitate the training. In addition, pilot geriatric clinics are slated for establishment in St. Ann and St. Catherine, expanding access to specialised care for older persons.

“The principles of it… will be to launch in a more systemic way a pilot geriatric clinic in St. Ann and St. Catherine. We have identified two sites and we’re working on those,” Dr. Tufton said.

He explained that the clinics will be tailored specifically to meet the needs of older persons, featuring accessible infrastructure and healthcare professionals trained in geriatric care to ensure comprehensive support.

“When you go to those clinics, they will have all the supporting ecosystems for people to go up without stairs, bathrooms, friendly seating arrangement, plus the doctors are trained to support geriatric care,” the Minister noted.

Dr. Tufton also highlighted the role of the $500-million CARE Fund in driving outreach initiatives under the Government’s social determinants of health agenda.

“There’s a call for proposal on the 15th of June. We’re going to be hosting an event in Kingston… where non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can actually apply,” he said.

The Minister indicated that registered NGOs, including friendly societies and cooperatives, will be able to apply for financing through the CARE Fund.

He explained that organisations submitting suitable proposals will be eligible for support to undertake outreach activities under the Government’s wider social determinants of health programme.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton disclosed that the Ministry is nearing completion of a national study examining the impact of social media on Jamaicans, including public sentiment regarding potential age‑related restrictions.

“In another two weeks, we’ll be unveiling a study, which is almost complete, on the impact of social media on our population and gauging the public sentiments around the possibility of restriction for age cohorts up to 16,” he said.

The Minister added that studies on the use of energy drinks, vaping products, and emerging drugs will also be undertaken as part of the Ministry’s ongoing community-engagement efforts.