Health Minister Commends Nurses and Community Health Aides

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has praised the invaluable contributions of nurses and community health aides in supporting Jamaica’s health system, particularly in advancing the Government’s focus on primary healthcare.

“Our nurses are the backbone of the system. We couldn’t survive without our nurses,” Dr. Tufton declared.

He was speaking at the official reopening ceremony for the Jackson Town Health Centre in Trelawny, on July 24.

Dr. Tufton also commended the work of community health aides, noting their unique role in keeping communities healthy and out of hospital emergency rooms.

“Community health aides are critical. They are the interface between the health system and the community,” the Minister said.

“They’re the ones who go house to house, person to person, encouraging people to check their blood pressure, their blood sugar, to eat better, and to exercise more,” he added.

Pointing to the importance of preventive care, Dr. Tufton noted that public health nurses and community health aides are on the front line to help avoid “the overcrowding at Cornwall Regional and the Falmouth Hospitals, and that’s the concept of primary healthcare”.

“This health centre doesn’t operate on its own. It’s a part of a network, and the men and women who man these centres are critical to the long-term sustainability of our health infrastructure,” the Minister emphasised.

Dr. Tufton acknowledged the importance of collaboration among health professionals and local leadership in ensuring the effectiveness of the public health system in communities.

“I want to thank the parish team, the regional team, and the Ministry team. This is a team effort,” he underscored.

The Jackson Town Health Centre was reopened following major upgrades, aimed at delivering improved primary healthcare services to residents of Trelawny and surrounding communities.

The Minister further emphasised the importance of preventive care to residents in attendance.

“Don’t wait until you feel sick. Come in [to the health centre], get checked, get screened. That’s how we stop diseases before they get serious,” he outlined.