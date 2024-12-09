Health Facilities Enter Emergency Mode as Doctors Call in Sick

The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to inform the public that health facilities islandwide have begun to operate under emergency protocols, due to junior doctors calling in sick.

This means that while emergency rooms remain open, outpatient services and elective surgeries have been significantly scaled down or otherwise suspended.

Primary care facilities (health centres) have also been affected.

So far today, there has been a reported 16 per cent doctor turnout in primary care in the Western Regional Health Authority and 28 per cent in the North East Regional Health Authority.

The Southern Regional Health Authority has reported a 36 per cent turnout while Kingston and St. Andrew have reported an 18 per cent turnout and St. Thomas, 66 per cent, also in primary care.

At the same time, there are some primary care and secondary care facilities that have reported as high as 100 per cent no show for their junior doctors.

Every effort is being made to mitigate the impact of these actions on the health system with plans in place to:

• Reschedule elective procedures and outpatient appointments at hospitals;

• Reschedule of clinics at health centres; and

• Ensure adequate communication with the public to navigate service availability.

To support the public during this time, the Ministry advises the following:

1) Avoid Hospital Visits Where Possible:

• For non-urgent medical advice, contact your private physician.

2) Maintain Health Precautions:

• Follow basic hygiene practices, including frequent handwashing, to prevent seasonal illnesses, including colds and flu.

• Manage existing health conditions by taking prescribed medications and adhering to treatment plans.

3) Access Emergency Care Responsibly:

• In life-threatening situations, visit your nearest emergency department.

• For urgent care needs that are not emergencies, contact your private physician.