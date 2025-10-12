Health Centres in Western Jamaica to Be Revitalised Under ‘Operation Refresh

The Government is intensifying efforts to modernise primary healthcare facilities across western Jamaica, through the continued rollout of its Operation Refresh programme.

The initiative aims to enhance the look, feel and utility of selected health centres across the country.

Speaking at a press briefing held at S Hotel in Montego Bay, St. James, on October 9, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton said several health centres across the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) are now being upgraded, as part of the Ministry’s sustained focus on improving access to quality care.

“We will continue and expand the Operation Refresh programme. We have some very specific health centres on our radar now. In fact, works have commenced on a number of them…and others more advanced,” he said.

The health centres include Grange Hill, Bethel Town, White House, Savanna-la-Mar, Petersfield, Williamsfield, and George’s Plain in Westmoreland; Wakefield and Cave Valley in Hanover; Falmouth, Duncans, Low River, and Bounty Hall in Trelawny and Mount Carey in St James.

Dr. Tufton noted that the initiative will be ongoing, to ensure continuous improvement of community-level healthcare facilities.

“What you will see is a continued rolling over where, as we finish one, we add another. Over the next number of years, you will see us upgrading our health centres as a matter of course, because we believe in primary health care,” he stated.

The Minister said that several facilities have already benefited under the programme, including Jackson Town Health Centre in Trelawny, which has been completed, and Troy Health Centre, which is 40 per cent completed.

In St. James, John’s Hall Health Centre has been completed, while work at Glendevon is 45 per cent completed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton pointed out that strengthening primary healthcare is critical to preventing and managing lifestyle-related illnesses, which now account for a growing number of emergency-room visits.

“We would like to see a continuation of our primary healthcare build out by offering more services at the community level, while we complete our hospitals and enhance those hospitals to ensure that we treat with persons in the communities more,” he stated.

“Therefore, this will take some of the pressure off the hospitals, particularly the accident and emergency, where the cases are not so much linked anymore to violent trauma like gunshot wounds, but linked to heart attacks, blood sugar levels and other lifestyle related diseases,” he added.

The Minister indicated that the reform of the primary-care system will also include the addition of more doctors and nurses, increased community-based screening and a renewed emphasis on public-health education and outreach.

Dr. Tufton further noted that a structured maintenance plan will accompany the infrastructure upgrades to prevent deterioration of the facilities over time.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to a comprehensive and sustainable primary-health-care system that delivers modern, comfortable, and accessible services to all Jamaicans.

“What you will see accompanying primary healthcare reform, both in substance and in the presentation of the location, is a maintenance arrangement which we are working out to get going,” Dr. Tufton outlined