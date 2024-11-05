| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
Ministry of Local Government and Community Month

Health Centres Closed Today; Hospitals Remain Open

By: Ministry of Health & Wellness, November 5, 2024
Press Release
Share

The Full Story

The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise the public that due to the passage of the tropical storm, health centres across the island will be closed today, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

All primary care services are suspended and patients with appointments are asked to be in touch with their health centre later this week to reschedule appointments.

All public hospitals will remain open.

As a reminder, persons with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and asthma, are reminded to have adequate supply of medication and if they have to evacuate their homes, they must ensure that they take their medications with them to their place of shelter.

They should continue to take their medications as prescribed by the doctor, while away from home.

All pregnant women who are within one month of their delivery date should relocate to family or friends, who are near a hospital or delivery centre.

For further information, please contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness’ Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Last Updated: November 5, 2024

More From: Press Release
3,476 Procedures Performed under Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme Since September 2023
By: Garfield L. Angus, Oct 31, 2024
Newly Renovated Catherine Hall Health Centre Reopened
By: Serena Grant, Oct 31, 2024
New Policy for Repair and Maintenance of Hospital Equipment
By: Andrew Laidley, Oct 28, 2024
Skip to content