Health Centres Closed Today; Hospitals Remain Open

The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise the public that due to the passage of the tropical storm, health centres across the island will be closed today, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

All primary care services are suspended and patients with appointments are asked to be in touch with their health centre later this week to reschedule appointments.

All public hospitals will remain open.

As a reminder, persons with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and asthma, are reminded to have adequate supply of medication and if they have to evacuate their homes, they must ensure that they take their medications with them to their place of shelter.

They should continue to take their medications as prescribed by the doctor, while away from home.

All pregnant women who are within one month of their delivery date should relocate to family or friends, who are near a hospital or delivery centre.

For further information, please contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness’ Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).