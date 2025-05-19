Health and Wellness Minister Highlights Success of Adopt-a-Clinic Programme

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has highlighted the remarkable achievements of the Ministry’s Adopt-A-Clinic Programme, reiterating its vital role in strengthening primary healthcare across Jamaica.

During a community event at the Lime Hall Health Clinic in St. Ann, on May 16, Dr. Tufton praised the initiative for its success in alleviating pressure on hospitals and fostering community engagement in health services.

“The Adopt-A-Clinic Programme is fundamentally about recognising the importance of primary healthcare and community involvement,” the Minister said.

“By encouraging local organisations, groups, and individuals to support our clinics, we’re creating a sense of ownership and pride that makes these facilities more effective and trustworthy. It’s about making the community feel connected to their health services,” he added.

Dr. Tufton further acknowledged the tremendous support from a visiting health delegation from Rotary Central, Cayman Islands, which adopted the Lime Hall Health Clinic by providing more than $3 million in essential medical equipment.

“We are grateful to our Cayman colleagues for their generous contribution, which brings much-needed resources to our local health system. Their support exemplifies regional solidarity and shared commitment to improving healthcare outcomes,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the health centres serve as the “bedrock of good health”.

“Our goal is to restore the credibility and capacity of these clinics, our first line of defence, by investing in infrastructure, staffing, and community engagement. The health centres are crucial in providing preventive, curative, and referral services, especially in rural areas where access has historically been a challenge,” he said.

Dr. Tufton underscored the importance of community involvement, noting that when individuals feel invested in their local health facility, they are more likely to utilise and support it.

“This not only reduces unnecessary hospital visits but also enhances the overall health of the community,” he added.

In the meantime, the Minister acknowledged the dedication of healthcare workers and the resilience of the health system during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, dengue outbreaks, and hospital infrastructure challenges.

“Our community health workers are among the most committed professionals, tirelessly serving and educating our people, often under difficult circumstances. Their work is the backbone of our health system,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Adopt-A-Clinic Programme aims to improve healthcare facilities through community and corporate partnerships.

Since its launch in November 2017, the initiative has mobilised resources, volunteers, and donations to upgrade clinic infrastructure, enhance service delivery, and promote health education.