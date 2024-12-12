Health and Security Improvements in St. James Southern

Several health centres in St. James Southern are to benefit from upgrading works, says Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West) and Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Homer Davis.

The MP was making his contribution to the 2024/25 Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, recently.

He said Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has announced plans to renovate and upgrade the Mount Carey, Roehampton, Garlands, and Maroon Town health centres.

“These facilities… will be improved as part of ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility for residents,” he noted.

Mr. Davis said that the recent rehabilitation of the Catadupa clinic has further boosted primary healthcare delivery, benefiting residents of the community and surrounding areas.

“We are committed to improving the quality of life for every citizen in our constituency by ensuring access to essential services that improve their well-being,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Davis noted that the Anchovy Police Station, which is 95 per cent complete, will open its doors shortly.

He told the House that recent statistics indicate that major crimes in St. James have decreased by 10.8 per cent year-on-year, with 315 incidents in 2023 compared to 281 in 2024.

In St. James Southern, there has been a significant decline in murders from 21 in 2023 to nine as at November 3, 2024.

Mr. Davis commended the St. James police for their outstanding efforts and highlighted that the heightened police presence will further improve crime reduction and public safety.