Health Alert: Travel Caution to Ebola Affected Countries

Following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of the Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to advise members of the public to review their travel plans and avoid traveling to or transiting through affected countries.

Although the WHO assesses the risk as high in the African region and low globally, the Ministry has further enhanced its port of entry health surveillance and as such, Jamaicans or travellers to Jamaica, who have no symptoms, but have travelled to affected countries or transited through same in the last 21 days will be asked to self-quarantine under the supervision of the health department. Persons with symptoms will be classified as suspected cases and will be isolated.

The Ministry further advises the public to ascertain health information and advice regarding the Ebola outbreak and other health conditions from official and authorized channels of communication.