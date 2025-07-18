Head of PSTEB Welcomes Donation of Vehicle to Pedro Plains Police Station

Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Gary McKenzie, has welcomed the donation of a new vehicle to the Pedro Plains Police Station in St. Elizabeth.

He emphasised its importance in enhancing police mobility and supporting ongoing crime reduction efforts in St. Elizabeth.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the station on July 16, Dr. McKenzie expressed gratitude to the Government, the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), which donated the vehicle, and other stakeholders for their support of law enforcement and public safety.

“For a few months, or a few years, we had a motor car, but now we have a brand-new pickup that is going to support the efforts of Head of the St. Elizabeth Police Division, Superintendent Coleridge Minto, in terms of keeping Treasure Beach and, I dare say, the region along this block safe,” he said.

Dr. McKenzie said the vehicle will improve police response times and operational effectiveness.

“It is an important step in terms of us boosting the kind of service that we can provide. When we speak about response, it is very important that wherever the necessity arises, the police are able to be there quickly, efficiently and effectively,” he added.

In the meantime, the Assistant Commissioner highlighted the positive crime trends nationally and within St. Elizabeth.

“We are seeing a 16 per cent reduction in all major crimes and some 41.5 per cent reduction in murders as we speak,” he said.

“I note the 63 per cent reduction in St. Elizabeth and the fact that you are seven murders, to date, as against 19 from last year, and that of course is very significant,” Dr. McKenzie said.

Commenting on the wider functions of his division, Dr. McKenzie said that PSTEB supports visitor safety, port management, and the assessment of tourist accommodations.

“The division was created about 2016 to support geographic divisions, and it has three main functions. One, it provides support activities in terms of patrols for visitor safety and security. It supports visitor safety, especially when we have cruise-ship arrivals. We also carry out the responsibilities of assessment of vacation facilities, villas and hotels, he outlined.