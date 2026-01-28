Harsher Penalties for Offences Targeting Minors

The 2026 Cybercrimes (Amendment Act) will enhance legal safeguards for children by imposing stricter penalties on cyber offences targeting minors.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston, on Wednesday (January 28), Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, said the proposed amendments recognise the heightened vulnerability of children in the digital space and respond decisively to the growing threat of online exploitation.

“The amendments in… the cybercrimes Bill, strengthen protection for citizens, especially our children, by increasing penalties for offences committed against minors,” the Minister said.

Dr. Wheatley explained that the legislation empowers the courts to impose lengthy prison sentences in serious cases involving children.

“It increases penalties where certain offences are committed against individuals under the age of 18, with the courts being able to impose up to 20 years’ imprisonment in applicable cases,” he noted.

He emphasised that the law removes any ambiguity surrounding consent where minors are concerned, particularly in relation to the publication of intimate images.

“In fact, it establishes that under this Act, the amendment to this act, no person under the age of 18 can legally give consent for the purpose of intimate image publication,” Dr. Wheatley said.

The Minister pointed out that these provisions are intended to address the realities of how harmful content is shared online and to ensure that children are not further victimised by digital platforms.

“Again, as I stated earlier, the law provides clear protection for minors,” he said.

Dr. Wheatley indicated that by increasing prison sentences and strengthening protections for children, the Government is sending a clear message that offences targeting minors in the digital space will be met with severe consequences.

He said the proposed amendments are designed to support stronger enforcement action, while safeguarding children from abuse, exploitation and long-term harm in an increasingly connected world.