Harmony Cove Development Will Boost Employment, Foster Linkages Across Multiple Sectors

The Harmony Cove development project will generate significant employment opportunities for Jamaicans and foster linkages across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, artisanship, and transportation, says Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

He said that the project’s ripple effect will strengthen local supply chains, boost small businesses, and promote sustainable livelihoods through the ‘Jamaica First’ initiative, which encourages local ownership of the tourism supply chain.

Minister Bartlett was speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the over US$1-billion development in Duncans, Trelawny, on July 22.

The Harmony Cove project is set to transform 2,300 acres of Trelawny’s picturesque coastline into a world-class destination featuring 1,000 luxury hotel rooms, a full-service casino, and a host of amenities.

These include a championship golf course designed by Sports Icon Tiger Woods, an entertainment venue developed by entertainer Justin Timberlake, and numerous beach and marine activities. The development aims to move beyond the traditional all-inclusive model, showcasing a broader, more diverse dimension of Jamaica’s hospitality potential.

The project is a partnership between Nexus Luxury Collection and the Government of Jamaica. Harmonisation Limited, which is owned by the Government, has entered into a framework agreement with Tavistock Group Inc (Tavistock Group) for the development.

Minister Bartlett said the project is a testament to Jamaica’s growing reputation as a premier investment destination.

“In a global marketplace where capital can flow anywhere, the decision of the Tavistock Group to commit substantial resources to Jamaica speaks volumes about our country’s reputation,” said Minister Bartlett.

“This vote of confidence underscores our stable economic climate, policy framework, infrastructure, and human capital,” he added.

“Our commitment to creating a business-friendly climate has attracted substantial investment, not only in Harmony Cove but across Jamaica,” the Tourism Minister noted.

“This confidence is reflected in the recent $4-billion worth of new investments and the addition of 2,000 hotel rooms in 2024 alone,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the island welcomed 2.2 million visitors for the first half of 2025, with earnings of $2.3 billion.

There was a 28.8 per cent increase in stopover arrivals for the first two weeks of July, driven by events like Reggae Sumfest and the summer festival season.