Harmons in Manchester Gets New Health Centre

The community of Harmons in Manchester now has a newly constructed health centre boasting modern, spacious offices for doctors and other health professionals, and patients.

The work was undertaken through a donation of $14 million from United States (US)-based non-profit organisation Won by One to Jamaica (WBOTJ)

The expanded space allows for more physicians and services to be housed at the location.

At the official opening and handover of the facility recently, Regional Director for the Southern Regional Health Authority (SHRA), Michael Bent, expressed gratitude to Won by One to Jamaica for its continued partnership in strengthening healthcare delivery in Manchester.

He urged residents to make good use of the facility and the improved services being offered.

“You are now having the services closer to you so that it can prevent being admitted into a hospital. It can prevent the overcrowding… and the long wait at the hospitals,” he said.

“So, I say to the members of the community, you have a great responsibility… to use this facility to empower yourselves and to make better choices of your health, because we will have more health professionals here who can guide you, who you can consult with,” Mr. Bent pointed out.

Medical Director for WBOTJ, Beth Fellers, said that the project involved demolishing an old building and constructing a new, more spacious structure.

She commended Jamalco and community members who gave support to the project, as well as donors in the US and others who “spent money and time to come and help to make the building what it is today”.

Ms. Fellers highlighted the importance of residents having access to quality primary healthcare services.

“Our community needs to be involved in preventative healthcare, to be able to see a doctor sooner, get diagnosed sooner, to have access to the ongoing medications that they need,” she noted.

Chairman of WBOTJ, Rich Mitchell, for his part, expressed gratitude to all the supporters and volunteers “for trusting and believing in this project”.

Won By One To Jamaica is a Christian-based Ministry dedicated to empowering and improving the lives of the people of Harmons.