Hard Work Pays Off for Top PEP Female Performer

Long after classes had ended and extracurricular activities were over, Zurie Cousins could often be found poring over her books, a level of dedication that helped propel the Creative Kids Learning Academy student to become the top-performing girl in the 2026 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

Throughout her preparation, Zurie maintained a disciplined routine, consistently completing her homework and setting aside time for revision while actively participating in extracurricular activities three times each week.

“I would do the activity first, and then I’d do my homework and revising after I finished,” she said.

Although she excelled academically, Zurie admitted that not every subject came easily to her.

“My favourite was Science, and the one I found most challenging was Maths,” she told JIS News.

She sometimes struggled to remember certain formulas, for example those used to calculate the radius and circumference of a circle.

Recalling the moment she learned that she had secured a place at her school of choice, Campion College, Zurie said, “I was over the moon. I was very proud of myself. I was very happy.”

The accomplishment holds deep personal significance for the young scholar, who credits the unwavering support and encouragement of her parents and teachers with helping her remain focused and motivated throughout the rigorous preparation process.

“It means a lot to me… . I’m very proud of myself. It’s a big accomplishment in my life, so I’m very happy,” she said.

Zurie told JIS News that she aspires to pursue a career in photography.

“I’m not really sure. I like taking pictures… . I think I’m very good at them,” she said, adding that she has great interest in nature photography.

Her father, Alwayne Cousins, described her as a highly focused young woman.

“I realised the workload as early as grade three, grade four, that we were about to face for PEP. I know she loves to spend time with her friends [and] she also knew that she wanted to do extras at school,” he said, highlighting that helping Zurie to manage her time was key.

Mr. Cousins said he remained actively involved in his daughter’s academic journey, ensuring she was punctual for weekday and weekend activities, had meals when she stayed late at school, and always knew she had his unwavering support.

“I wanted her to know that, ‘look, even though you’re overwhelmed Zurie… there’s a lot of work… I have your back’,” he said.

Mr. Cousins told JIS News that he taught Zurie the importance of setting goals, a lesson she took to heart by consistently striving for 100 per cent in her academic pursuits.

“There were evenings when I picked up Zurie and I could see that she was tired and overwhelmed… and then she gets home, she has a shower and she’s at the books. I [sometimes] had to say to her, ‘[it’s] 10 o’clock… [time to] get to bed… we have school tomorrow’,” he recounted.

Watching his daughter’s hard work culminate in national recognition in this year’s PEP exams was an emotional moment for Mr. Cousins.

“I was excited. I was overjoyed and humbled, because, in life, we have challenges… and I think Zurie has kind of showed up for me in a big way. So, I’d say I was overjoyed… really humbled by the fact that my daughter is the top-performing girl for the country,” he told JIS News.

Mr. Cousins believes that transitioning from primary school to high school is not about adopting a new formula for success but building on the one that already works.

As Zurie prepares to begin her journey at Campion College, her father believes that the values that have brought her this far will continue to guide her.

“The difference is that you’re now in a bigger pool of water and you have a lot more students to be competing with,” Mr. Cousins said.

He is committed to ensuring that she has all the tools and resources she needs to excel at Campion College.

“I’ll ensure that she’s also being rounded, because that is important. It’s not only about academics… and she can always count on her dad to be there to help her every step of the way,” Mr. Cousins said.