Hanoverians, You Should be Proud – PM

Hanover’s 75 per cent reduction in murders is being hailed by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, as an example of what can be achieved through well executed crime-fighting strategies and collaboration with stakeholders.

Eight murders were recorded in the parish up to July 10, which is a significant decline over the 31 murders reported for the same period last year. All major crimes across the parish are down by 48 per cent.

“Let us reflect on what this means in terms of lives saved, families spared tragedy, and communities that are allowed to breathe freely and grow. It is a major accomplishment, and Hanoverians, you should be proud of this,” the Prime Minister said.

He was addressing the official installation ceremony for the new Custos Rotulorum for the parish, the Hon. Lennox Anderson-Jackson, on Thursday (July 17) at Rusea’s High School in Lucea.

Dr. Holness commended the people of Hanover for their role in this achievement, declaring the parish among the safest in the country.

He said that Hanover’s low murder figure is reflective of what is happening nationally, noting that homicides across the island are down 41.5 per cent over the same period last year.

The Prime Minister indicated that the nation’s progress in curtailing crime and violence hinges on effective policing, adequate resources and strong community engagement.

“I mentioned this to not only highlight our achievements in this space but also to make the point that, with good governance, such transformation is possible in all spheres. Good governance matters,” Dr. Holness underscored.

He assured residents that the Government remains committed to Hanover’s continued growth and development and pledged ongoing investments in critical areas such as education, infrastructure, healthcare, water supply, and public safety.