Hanover Residents Share Sobering Accounts of Survival After Hurricane Melissa

In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, residents of Hanover are sharing profound stories of heartbreaking loss, survival and resilience.

The Category Five hurricane that struck Jamaica on October 28 has been described as one of the most intense cyclones in the country’s recorded history.

The system unleashed widespread destruction across multiple parishes—flattening homes, uprooting trees, and cutting off electricity, water, and communication in large swaths of the country.

Hanover resident, Tyrese McGregor, who described the experience as “traumatic”, recounted how the storm ripped through his home.

“Hurricane Melissa was so bad… it damaged us. The roof of my home was lifted away, the zinc was flying overhead. I was trembling and it was like my soul went out of my body. I had to run up to my friend for shelter,” he shared.

Mr. McGregor said he is in urgent need of basic supplies—especially clean water—as communities across the parish continue to struggle in the aftermath of the storm.

Another resident, Lacy Daley, echoed similar sentiments, expressing gratitude that her family survived.

She described Hurricane Melissa as the most severe weather event she had ever experienced.

Ms. Daley recounted that with her five children, nephew, mother, stepfather, and sister inside their home, she made the critical decision to seek refuge at a neighbour’s house with concrete walls. Moments later, the roofs of both her home and her mother’s were torn away.

“We lost everything, bed, clothes, TV. Now I have to be sleeping at a friend’s house with my kids. So we are staying there [for now], but I don’t know what’s next,” Ms. Daley stated.

Amid the widespread devastation, some residents have taken matters into their own hands.

Shayne Trevers, a tour guide with Chukka Caribbean Adventures, borrowed a company chainsaw to remove a fallen tree that was blocking the main roadway in Sandy Bay.

He explained that he and several other young people from the area took it upon themselves to clear debris and improve road safety for motorists.

As recovery efforts continue in Hanover, numerous downed power lines have been reported along the parish’s coastal areas.

Teams from the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) have been observed on the ground assessing damage, as part of efforts to restore electricity to affected communities.