Hanover Residents Benefit from Health Fair

Scores of residents in several rural communities in Hanover received free healthcare services during the annual ‘Healthy Days’ health fair, held from June 9 to 13.

Organised by Caribbean Health Outreach (CHO), based in California, in partnership with JCI Hopewell, Hanover Charities, the Kiwanis Club of Hopewell, and other organisations, the initiative targeted persons in the communities of Lances Bay, Cascade, Copse and Sandy Bay.

Adults and children benefited from comprehensive screenings, including general health checkups, pap smears, paediatric services, blood pressure and blood sugar tests, cholesterol checks, eye examinations, prescription filling, and health education sessions.

Medical Director for CHO, Dr. Orlando Pile, told JIS News that the organisation has a long-standing commitment to serve the people of Hanover.

“Here in Cascade, we have been coming for many years. In fact, we try to service the clinics [in Hanover] every year. We have physicians, nurse practitioners and more [that do health checks] and provide [health] education,” Dr. Pile said.

He explained that health education centres around diabetes prevention and proper dental hygiene among children.

Dr. Pile said the patients were highly appreciative and look forward to the outreach each year.

In the meantime, JCI Hopewell representative, Paula Boswell, said the health fair is one of the non-profit organisation’s major community projects.

In fact, JCI has been helping to organise this initiative for the past 20 years, providing all services at no cost to community members, she added.

“We know that some rural communities are very low-income. They are not able to afford the pap smear or [other health checks.] So, when we come and provide these services, it is of great help to them,” Ms. Boswell outlined.

At the outreach in Cascade, Garfield Farquharson said his experience was “efficient and excellent” and that he would recommend the services to others who are in need of health screenings.

Another person, Sharon Parkin, praised the orderly process and the number of doctors available, pointing out that she got her prescription filled and an eye test done.

Paul Wright, who took time off from work to attend, said he was satisfied with the service and urged others to prioritise their health.

“I used the pharmacy part of the outreach. In fact, I got some pills for a headache I have been having. So, I will take them,” he noted.