Hanover Emerging as Jamaica’s Leading Tourism Parish – Minister Bartlett

Hanover is rapidly emerging as Jamaica’s leading tourism parish, driven by several major developments, according to Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

“You are going to have, `among other things, the first casino tourism facility in the country right here in your parish, in Green Island. In short order, you will have 2,000 rooms at Green Island with just one hotel. Then we are going to build the Viva Wyndham for another 1,000 rooms at Rhodes Hall, and Palladium just outside of Lucea is now expanding with 998 more luxury rooms,” Mr. Bartlett outlined.

He was speaking during Thursday’s (July 3) handover ceremony for the newly rehabilitated Lord’s Multipurpose Court in Lucea, Hanover.

Minister Bartlett also highlighted that the parish has pioneered tourism worker housing.

“Hanover has… led the way, because you have the first hotel with rooms for the workers of the tourism industry – 500 rooms available in the Princess facility, and 600 houses are going to be built now by Palladium for the workers of the tourism industry,” he stated.

Regarding cruise tourism, the Minister noted that Hanover is being considered for future port development.

“Although we don’t have a cruise port yet in Lucea, [Jamaica Vacations Limited (JamVac) Executive Director], Joy Roberts, is part of the team that is looking at how we can increase the number of ports of call across Jamaica.

“Very soon, Jamaica could be an itinerary for a cruise ship… from Lucea, to Negril, to Black River, to Port Royal, to Port Antonio, to Ocho Rios, to Falmouth, and back to Montego Bay,” he shared.

Minister Bartlett commended the advocacy of Hanover Western Member of Parliament, Tamika Davis, noting her active involvement in the parish’s tourism buildout, noting that, “She is right there with the Palladium development [and] the Viva Wyndham development.”

Additionally, he reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to inclusive tourism growth.

“The future of tourism in Jamaica must include every parish, every town, and every citizen, not just those in the resort belts but [also] those communities… that are rich with character, culture and commitment… this is transformation,” Minister Bartlett declared.

The Lord’s Multipurpose court was rehabilitated by the Ministry through the Spruce Up Jamaica initiative spearheaded by portfolio agency, the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

The programme is a community-based tourism enhancement initiative designed to uplift and beautify towns and villages islandwide.