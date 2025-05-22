Handover of Items to Mount Olivet Boys’ Home (PHOTOS)

Photo: Krista Fuller

Special Projects Officer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Romona Geohaghan (right), presents a carton containing fruit juices to Director of the Mount Olivet Boys' Home, Sophia Morgan, at the JIS head office in Kingston on May 15. The donation, through sponsorship from Trade Winds Citrus Limited, is in keeping with the JIS’s ongoing support of the home, which is its primary corporate social responsibility project. The home, located in Walderston, Manchester, is currently working to resurface its driveway to ensure safer, and easier access for residents, staff and visitors.