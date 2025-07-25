Handling of Covid-19 One of the Country’s Greatest Accomplishments – Health Minister

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says Jamaica’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the country’s greatest accomplishments in recent times.

“We did a phenomenal job,” the Minister said, as he addressed the official reopening ceremony for the Jackson Town Health Centre in Trelawny, on Thursday (July 24).

Dr. Tufton said the country’s response to the pandemic reflected the power of collaboration between health professionals and the public.

“We were able to do it because the people listened, because the people complied, and because the professionals did their job. We went through all the waves and came out on top,” the Minister said.

He also commended the Ministry’s efforts to keep the public informed throughout the pandemic. “We stood in front of the cameras every week to update the country. We took the criticisms. We addressed the questions. We engaged with the media, and we guided our people through it all,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Minister also underscored the importance of continued investments in primary healthcare. “We must now maintain that momentum and continue to build resilience. That’s what primary healthcare is all about,” he added.

The Jackson Town Health Centre reopened following renovation works carried out under the Ministry’s Operation Refresh programme, with funding support from the National Health Fund (NHF).

The scope of work included roof repairs, ceiling replacement, electrical rewiring, plumbing upgrades, new fixtures, and enhanced clinical and administrative spaces.

Parish Manager for the Trelawny Health Department, Keriesa Bell Cummings, shared that the Type 2 facility serves more than 3,800 residents in Jackson Town and surrounding communities.

Services offered include curative care, maternal and child health, immunisation, nutrition, and environmental health.