Hampstead Park Residents to Benefit from JSIF Electrification Project

Residents of Hampstead Park in St. Andrew Eastern are set to benefit from safe, legal, and reliable electricity under the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Rural Electrification Project.

The grant-funded initiative, being jointly undertaken with the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport and Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), aims to connect underserved communities islandwide to the national electricity grid.

The project, which is a key component of the Government’s wider Rural Electrification Programme, was officially launched at the Hampstead Community Centre on Thursday (June 12).

Speaking during the event, Energy Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, announced that more than 200 households are set to directly benefit from the implementation.

“The project will specifically support the upgrading of electrical infrastructure and provide internal house wiring… based on assessed needs,” he indicated.

To ensure convenience and accessibility, JSIF and JPS will host community meetings to facilitate the completion of the onboarding process by residents.

Households that meet the necessary criteria, such as being structurally sound and legally occupied, will receive free wiring through the Government’s Free House Wiring Programme, ensuring they are safely equipped to receive power once connected.

“Each participating household will receive support valued approximately $183,000, and this includes full house wiring and a $4,000 electricity credit via the JPS prepaid platform, covering the first six months of connection,” Mr. Vaz informed.

The Minister emphasised that, “the programme is about more than just electrification”.

“It is about improving the quality of life for residents, supporting regulated access to electricity, and working in tandem with the JPS to ensure safe implementation,” he stated.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. Fayval Williams, welcomed the project’s rollout and encouraged residents to take full advantage of the services being offered.

“We want all Jamaicans who do not currently have safe and secure access to electricity to get onto this service. With prepaid meters, you will be able to manage your electricity consumption—buying $3,500 worth… $1,000 worth – just like a phone card,” she said.