HAH-R-MONY Entertainment Unveils US$17M Hospitality Expansion In Jamaica

Jamaica’s tourism landscape is set to benefit from another major multimillion-dollar transformational investment.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hah-R-Mony Entertainment Limited, Ho-Chi-Min Castillo, has announced a substantial US$17-million investment in the hospitality sector.

Hah-R-Mony, which is Jamaica’s largest tourism entertainment company, employs more than 500 workers, 80 per cent of whom are Jamaicans.

Mr. Castillo told JIS News that the investment will support two hotel and luxury villa developments, both under construction, which are scheduled to open in November 2025.

This marks the company’s first venture in these types of developments, that aim to elevate Jamaica’s upscale tourism offerings and attract high-end travellers.

The first, MaHo Villas, is a high-end complex featuring 12 luxury villas and 12 serviced studio apartments, complemented by a bar, restaurant, nightclub, and premium amenities designed for privacy and exclusivity.

Located off Delisser Drive, Top Road, Montego Bay, it sits near Sangster International Airport in St. James.

The second project, H&R Hotel, is envisioned as a sophisticated business hotel with state-of-the-art facilities, including meeting and convention spaces, health and wellness amenities, and panoramic views of Montego Bay’s coastline and airport.

Mr. Castillo said MaHo Villas represents a US$10 million investment, creating approximately 50 jobs across various departments. Meanwhile, H&R Hotel, backed by a US$7 million investment, will employ around 70 staff members.

“Both properties, located near each other, are designed to offer an unmatched experience. From the moment guests land at Sangster International Airport, they can step into a world of comfort, luxury, and convenience, with seamless access to everything they need,” he emphasised.

Mr. Castillo noted that government initiatives and a global rebound in travel have created fertile ground for investment.

“There’s a real buzz around these projects. Jamaica is experiencing an influx of hotel rooms and upscale accommodations along the north coast, driven by international demand for authentic Caribbean luxury experiences,” he stated.

Mr. Castillo emphasised that MaHo Villas and H&R Hotel will offer more than just accommodations – they will provide a complete lifestyle experience, with breathtaking views overlooking the airport and Montego Bay’s coastline.

The CEO highlighted the strategic location of both properties, making them especially attractive to international travellers seeking convenience and exclusivity.

He indicated that interest in the developments has been overwhelming, with inquiries pouring in from potential guests and investors.

“Our developments align with the Government’s push to elevate Jamaica’s tourism product. These projects will attract high-net-worth individuals and business travellers while serving as catalysts for further investment in the region,” Mr. Castillo said.

Reacting to the announcement, Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Senator the Hon. Delano Seiveright, praised the investment as a testament to Jamaica’s attractiveness for international capital.

“The Government’s role is to foster an environment where investors feel secure and confident. This investment will further boost tourism and reinforce Jamaica’s status as a top-tier destination for luxury and business travel,” he said.

Senator Seiveright also emphasised the importance of private-sector-led development in sustaining Jamaica’s tourism growth trajectory.

“Investments like these not only create jobs but also enhance the quality and diversity of our tourism offerings,” he stated.

Chairman of the Destination Assurance Council (Montego Bay) and Deputy Executive Chairman of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, John Byles, also praised the projects.

“What Mr. Castillo and his team are planning is great for Jamaica’s tourism industry. It’s exciting to see a major entertainment player like Hah-R-Mony Entertainment expanding into hospitality, bringing their high standards and creativity into the hotel sector,” he said.