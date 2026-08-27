Guardsman Group Awards PEP Scholarships to 30 Students

The Guardsman Group has awarded scholarships to 30 students who demonstrated outstanding academic performances in the recent Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

The scholarships were presented during the PEP 2026 Scholarship Awards Ceremony held at Hope Zoo in St. Andrew on Wednesday (August 26).

The beneficiaries, who are children of persons employed by the Guardsman Group, come from various schools and communities across Jamaica.

They were selected based on their academic performances in the PEP examinations and community involvement.

In his remarks, Guardsman’s Vice President of Product Development, Captain Jevan Brown, noted that the students awarded demonstrated that when hard work is matched with discipline, determination, and the right support, great things can happen.

He encouraged the students, who will be starting high school in the upcoming academic year, to dream big and continue to work hard at achieving their goals.

“There are going to be challenges ahead. There will be subjects that are difficult, exams that may not go the way you expected, and moments when you really question yourself. When those moments come, remember what you have already accomplished… keep challenging yourselves, and never be afraid to dream bigger than what you think is possible,” Captain Brown encouraged.

He further noted that the students’ parents must also be celebrated, as they played a vital role in their achievement.

“We see the commitment. We see the discipline and the sacrifices that you make every day to provide for your families, and we recognise that being a strong mother and father does not start or end when you leave work… . Thank you for encouraging your children to study, for pushing them when they may not have felt like pushing themselves, for celebrating their successes, and for reminding them that they’re capable of achieving more,” he stated.

The Vice President urged the parents to continue to support, encourage, and guide their children as they take the next steps in their academic journeys.

“The investment you’re making in them today will pay dividends far beyond what any scholarship can measure,” he stated.

For his part, Head of Operations for Guardsman Metaverse, Francis Amair, also encouraged the students to capitalise on the investment being made into their future by the company and their parents.

“[Your parents] taking the time out, them applying to the Guardsman Foundation for you to receive this award is an indication that they are serious about your future. They’re investing in your development, and you now need to take that baton and take the next step to ensure that you achieve what you desire and that you make your parents proud,” Mr. Amair stated.

Meanwhile, Director at Guardsman Group, Valerie Juggan-Brown, who presented a speech on behalf of Executive Chairman, Kenneth Benjamin, congratulated the students for their hard work, while providing advice for their high-school journey.

She encouraged the students to select their friends carefully, use their time wisely, be respectful and to treat others the way they want to be treated.