Guardian Life Honours 31 Students for Academic Excellence

Thirty-one exceptional students, including Jamaica’s top boy and girl in the 2025 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, were honoured by Guardian Life Limited for their academic excellence and dedication.

They were recognised during the entity’s 19th Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony, held recently at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston under the theme: ‘Action Meets Excellence’.

Assistant Chief Education Officer, Dr. Tamika Benjamin, who represented Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, hailed the initiative and affirmed that education remains a cornerstone of national development – shaping character, instilling values, fostering critical thinking, and serving as a catalyst for poverty reduction and social equity.

She noted that Guardian’s investment underscores the critical role of public-private partnerships in fortifying education systems – merging the reach and accountability of Government with the innovation and resource capacity of the private sector.

“Through your investment in Jamaica’s most valuable asset, its people, you are planting many seeds which will bear fruit for generations to come,” Dr. Benjamin said.

She encouraged the awardees to stay focused and disciplined, reminding them that true success comes from growing not just academically, but also socially, emotionally, and spiritually.

Dr. Benjamin further encouraged the recipients to embrace challenges, cultivate balance across personal and academic spheres, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Additionally, she commended parents and guardians for their pivotal role in their children’s success, acknowledging the depth of their sacrifices, the consistency of their support, and the power of their encouragement.

In her remarks, Guardian Life President, Meghon Miller-Brown, noted that the entity is proud of its legacy of almost two decades of consistent investment in the nation’s young people.

She emphasised that the scholarship programme serves not only as a source of financial support, but also as a means of building student confidence, affirming discipline, and reinforcing the principle that excellence must be nurtured and sustained.

Mrs. Miller-Brown underscored that Guardian has invested over $61 million in 173 scholarship and grant recipients, noting that the initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to nation-building.

“At Guardian we believe in financial security. But we also believe that financial security goes hand in hand with access to opportunity,” she said, adding that parents and teachers remain “the quiet architects behind these success stories”.