Guanaboa Vale Police Looks to Strengthen Community Partnership

The Guanaboa Vale police in St. Catherine is looking to strengthen community partnership to improve safety and reduce crime, particularly praedial larceny.

Speaking at a recent function held at the Guanaboa Vale Primary School, Sub-Officer in charge of the area, Sergeant Navelette Davis-Leachman, said that while persons have been placed before the court for wrongdoing, much more can be achieved if citizens cooperate with the police.

“The police cannot conduct proper investigations and effect arrests without you, the citizens, partnering with us. As such, I am calling on you all to actively partner with the police to ensure that Guanaboa Vale and its environs can be a safe place to live, work and raise families,” she said.

The Guanaboa Vale police are responsible for communities such as Kitson Town, Content, Dover, Cherry, Fletcher, Old Road, Byles, Bendon, Top Mountain, Paul’s Mountain, and other areas.

Sergeant Davis-Leachman reported that the police has been actively engaging with the citizens through regular community and spot meetings.

She noted that during Labour Day last year, officers visited a home for the aged in Bellevue Heights where they performed landscaping and distributed clothes to the elderly and the disabled residents.

“Several care packages and meal distributions are being done as well as our regular school and church visits,” she added.

Sergeant Davis-Leachman said that the area has seen a reduction in murders from six in 2023 to two in 2024.

“We did not do it by ourselves. Other accomplishments included two accused being held for larceny of cattle. One has been sentenced and the other matter is still going,” she told the gathering.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Davis-Leachman commended the “incredible mothers” who were honoured by the Kitson Town Civic Committee.

“All the amazing mothers here, thank you for your unwavering support that will have a lasting impact on the lives of your children and those you come into contact with. Thank you all for all that you do. You are amazing,” she said.