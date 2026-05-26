Guanaboa Vale Police Laboured At Paul Mountain Primary and Infant School

The St. Catherine-based Guanaboa Vale Police stepped out of their usual law enforcement role on Monday (May 25) to clean and beautify the grounds of the nearby Paul Mountain Primary and Infant School.

Armed with brooms, rakes, shovels and machetes, they cut overgrown shrubs, cleared debris and planted palm trees along the perimeter fence to enhance the landscape.

The Labour Day activity was supported by parents, teachers, students and residents.

Head of the Guanaboa Vale Police, Sergeant Navelette Davis-Leachman, told JIS News that the project reflected the commitment of the police to positively impact the communities they serve.

“We decided that we would [provide] palms to beautify the school as well as to help with the cleaning of the compound. It was very easy, as the staff enjoy impacting the community in a positive way,” she said.

“During the clean-up process, we had fun, laughing, talking, just enjoying the company of both citizens and colleagues. Our citizens contributed the palm trees to us,” she pointed out.

Sergeant Davis-Leachman said that the staff had a full day of activities before arriving at the school.

They first supported the Dover Basic School 5K walk/run at 6:00 a.m., then assisted with painting a pedestrian crossing at the Guanaboa Vale Primary School, before moving on to Paul Mountain Primary and Infant School.

Officers also participated in other community improvement activities throughout the day.

Sergeant Davis-Leachman used the opportunity to encourage stronger partnerships between residents and the police.

“I just want to tell the citizens of the Kitson Town area that they should not be afraid of the police but continue to partner with us because we want the community to be a safer one for each and every one,” she said.

Principal of Paul Mountain Primary and Infant School, Sheryl Thomas Lawes, praised the collaborative effort involving the police, parents, teachers, students and community members in cleaning and beautifying the school grounds.

“We are most grateful because we know that ‘many hands make work light’, and indeed, we proved that today,” she said.

Mrs. Thomas Lawes noted that the project not only gave the school a facelift but also helped to reduce maintenance costs.

“We are most appreciative of this gesture from the community and the officers of the Guanaboa Vale Police Station,” she added.

Community member, Deloris Plummer, also commended the police for their contribution.

She said that residents, including parents and grandparents, worked alongside the police to plant trees and clean the school grounds.

“We want to say a big thank you to the Guanaboa Vale Police. We appreciate them and thank them for communicating with us,” she said.