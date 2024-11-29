Ground to Be Broken for Caymanas Logistics Project Before March Next Year

Ground will be broken for the Caymanas Logistics Project before March next year, says Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Dr. Holness provided an update on the initiative during the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) breakfast session with stakeholders from various sectors, at the AC Kingston Hotel, recently.

“Caymanas is going to become the new centre of logistics in Jamaica. The truth is we have been talking about the Caymanas logistics project for more than 10 years… but I’m pleased to report that the Port Authority will be breaking ground on it,” the Prime Minister said.

“The Port Authority will be developing the entire acreage reserved for the Caymanas Development Project, but will be specifically building, constructing 60 acres and I’m told that we are scheduled to break ground in February next year… before March,” he said.

He noted that the project will be complemented by the UDC’s Raintree Commercial Complex Project.

“So, you will now begin to see the materialisation of our logistics hub coming into being; again, the work of the UDC and the Port Authority is spurring growth in Jamaica,” Dr. Holness said.

The Raintree Commercial Complex Project is being spearheaded by the UDC and will provide lots for commercial and light industrial purposes with all essential amenities in place.