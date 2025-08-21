Ground Broken in Montego Bay for Nation’s First Smart Bus Stop

Ground was broken on Tuesday (August 19) for the construction of Jamaica’s first smart bus stop in Mount Salem, Montego Bay, St. James.

The project, valued approximately $4.7 million, is being carried out under the St. James Municipal Corporation’s 2025–2026 development plan.

The bus stop will feature high-speed internet, QR code technology to connect commuters with registered taxi associations, digital advertising boards, security cameras with real-time access for police monitoring and proper lighting for enhanced safety.

The facility is being established in partnership with telecommunications firm Digicel.

It forms part of the municipality’s ‘MoBay Step-Up’ (Striving Towards Environmental Protection and Urban Preservation) Programme and wider urban renewal strategies and is expected to be completed within six weeks.

The project marks a key phase in urban renewal efforts and technological enhancement initiatives across the Second City.

Speaking during the ceremony to break ground, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, said the project represents more than the construction of a bus stop.

“It is a complete transformation of a space that has been misused for a very long time. We decided to take the necessary actions to restore the area to its original state, improve the aesthetics, improve the accommodation and, to top it all off, add a smart bus stop,” he explained.

Councillor Vernon noted that the initiative coincides with ongoing upgrades across Montego Bay, including sidewalk improvements and infrastructure enhancements under the MoBay Step-Up Programme.

“In a highly trafficked area, what you need is organised transportation. The smart bus stop will provide the needed facilities to do that. If we are [going] to [be] a sustainable city, it must be beyond concept. It must be reality, and we have to do these things inclusively, implementing scalable and adaptable projects to move to [being] a smart city,” Councillor Vernon added.

For his part, Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, hailed the development as both special and historic, underscoring its significance for patients, families, and healthcare workers associated with the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH).

“This project will serve both patients and citizens in a very meaningful way. CRH is of great service to the people of St. James and the wider western region. Each day many persons pass through these gates, patients seeking care, families supporting loved ones and workers dedicating themselves to the health and well-being of our community.

“This bus stop will, therefore, not only provide shelter and comfort for those waiting on transportation but will also connect citizens through free Wi-Fi access,” he added.

Bishop Pitkin further noted that the initiative reflects forward-thinking leadership and genuine care for the people of Montego Bay.

“This project shows thoughtfulness. It shows that small things can make a difference in people’s lives – a shaded seat, a safe waiting area, and internet connectivity. May this new bus stop serve the people of Montego Bay and western Jamaica for many years to come,” he said.