Ground Broken for US$81m Port Antonio Bypass

Ground has been broken for the US$81-million Port Antonio Bypass in Portland, marking the dawn of a new era of mobility, opportunity, and resilience for the parish.

The project, which will be executed in two phases, entails the construction of an 18-kilometre corridor designed to divert traffic from the congested, coastal town centre, thereby reducing travel time and transportation costs.

Phase one will span Norwich to Turtle Crawl Harbour, comprising a seven-kilometre stretch of four-lane roadway with safety-enhancing median barriers, newly constructed bridges, upgraded drainage infrastructure, and designated bus shelters.

Speaking during Thursday’s (June 26) ground-breaking ceremony, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the occasion marked “the breaking of barriers that have long held back the full economic potential of this beautiful parish and people”.

He noted that the Bypass “represents an investment in Portland’s growth, tourism potential, its ability to attract capital, create jobs and build wealth for its citizens”.

Prime Minister Holness noted that Port Antonio, being a low-lying town frequently affected by weather events, stands to benefit significantly from the inland relocation of the roadway, which will safeguard the residents’ mobility, assets, land and businesses.

“For decades, Port Antonio has been one of Jamaica’s hidden gems, blessed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, but held back by limited access and inadequate infrastructure. The current route through the town centre, while scenic, adds to the traffic congestion in the town. It is vulnerable to flooding and coastal erosion and it cannot accommodate the scale of development we envision for this area,” he stated.

Dr. Holness indicated that the Bypass will unlock new commercial zones, stimulate land development and create space for expansion, while preserving Port Antonio’s identity as a quiet coastal retreat with a thriving economic hub.

He indicated that an additional $521 million will be allocated for land acquisition, with more than 200 parcels to be acquired under phase one. The National Land Agency (NLA) has already commenced the acquisition process.

“This is development that will connect the coast to the countryside, the farms to the resorts and the world to Portland,” the Prime Minister added.

Dr. Holness further noted that the project forms part of a broader strategy to stimulate Portland’s economic growth, which includes developments such as the construction of the Boundbrook Urban Centre in Port Antonio.

The Port Antonio Bypass project is also a continuation of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) – Jamaica’s largest infrastructure development –extending its transformative impact across the eastern corridor.