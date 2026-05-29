Ground Broken For SANA Plaza And Tower In Kingston

Ground has been broken for the US$25 million SANA plaza and tower at South Avenue in Kingston.

Across 9.5 floors, SANA will combine premium retail, destination dining, Class A and A+ office spaces, and luxury residential penthouses into one modern ecosystem designed for business, lifestyle and innovation.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday (May 28) at the site in Kingston.

Money Masters Real Estate & Infrastructure Investment Company Ltd., developers, investors, and partners are behind this visionary project.

Strategically located, this development sits within one of the city’s most active commercial corridors, with strong connectivity to Waterloo Road, Constant Spring Road, Half-Way Tree, New Kingston, and major business and entertainment hubs.

In his address, Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said SANA is a bold and transformative investment that reflects growing confidence in Jamaica’s economy, confidence in Kingston’s future, and confidence in Jamaica’s modernisation goals.

“Today signals the continued transformation of Kingston into a smarter, more connected, more resilient urban centre, capable of competing with the best commercial districts in the region. This location matters because modern development today is about accessibility, mobility, integration, and convenience. What is especially impressive is the project’s integrated approach to urban development. This is the kind of smart, mixed-use development Jamaica needs as we continue to maximise urban land use, while improving productivity and quality of life,” he said.

Importantly, he said the project will create opportunities for Jamaican contractors, engineers, architects, consultants, technicians, and workers during both the construction and operational phases.

“It will stimulate economic activity within the Corporate Area, strengthen surrounding businesses, and contribute to job creation and commercial expansion. This project also aligns with the Government’s broader priorities for sustainable development and smart infrastructure,” he added.

Phase one will see the development of a four-storey commercial plaza comprised of 16 shops across four floors. Phase two will see the construction of a nine-storey residential tower.

Chairman of Money Masters Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments Limited, Michael McNaughton, told JIS News that the first phase is expected to be completed in 24 months.

“We will be coming with commercial offices as small as 1,200 sq. ft. Small businesses will fit in within the complex upon completion. The first phase is approximately 24,000 sq. ft. The second phase, you are looking at approximately 70,000 sq. ft. and that is high rise, so the scope is a lot greater,” he said.

The development will come with its own power and water supply in line with its sustainable design.