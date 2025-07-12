Ground Broken for Rehabilitation of John Reid to Battersea Road in St. Ann

Work will begin shortly on the improvement of the John Reid to Battersea roadway in St. Ann at a cost of $90. 7 million.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Robert Morgan, broke ground for the rehabilitation of the 6.4-kilometre stretch of roadway on Thursday (July 10).

He said that the scope of works will involve more than just paving.

“We will overlay the entire road, carry out serious excavation to remove soft spots and install V-drains and U-drains to improve drainage and prevent future damage. The contract is expected to last about six months, but we aim to complete the work sooner,” he said.

He noted that once finished, the road will have a warranty period to address any flaws that may arise, ensuring long-term durability.

Minister Morgan said that the warranty represents a new standard of road development in Jamaica.

“Unlike before, where patchwork repairs were common, we now have a comprehensive, accountable method. We hold ourselves accountable for spending your tax dollars wisely, and we hold our contractors accountable for the quality of their work,” he pointed out.

Minister Morgan said that the John Reid to Battersea project is part of a broader national effort to improve the island’s road network and invest in communities in a responsible and transparent way.

“Because of this responsible management, we haven’t had to increase taxes in over nine years. This fiscal discipline allows us to invest in infrastructure, healthcare, education and other vital services without burdening taxpayers unnecessarily,” he pointed out.

Minister Morgan urged residents to protect the road. “This is your road, your investment. It is built with your taxes, your work, and your advocacy. Please do not dump sand or gravel on the side of the road or dig it up for wiring or building because that damages the road and undermines the progress we are making. The more you take care of it, the longer it will last,” he said.